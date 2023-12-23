General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Bought by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 105,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $6,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 573.8% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Performance

NYSE:GIS opened at $64.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.85 and a 200-day moving average of $69.59. The firm has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $90.89.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 57.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

General Mills Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

