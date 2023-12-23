Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR) and NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Head-To-Head Survey

Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Free Report) and NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Generation Income Properties and NETSTREIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Generation Income Properties 0 1 1 0 2.50 NETSTREIT 2 3 5 0 2.30

Generation Income Properties presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 51.90%. NETSTREIT has a consensus price target of $18.09, indicating a potential upside of 2.69%. Given Generation Income Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Generation Income Properties is more favorable than NETSTREIT.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Generation Income Properties $5.43 million 1.91 -$3.24 million ($1.95) -2.03 NETSTREIT $96.28 million 12.57 $8.12 million $0.13 135.55

This table compares Generation Income Properties and NETSTREIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

NETSTREIT has higher revenue and earnings than Generation Income Properties. Generation Income Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NETSTREIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Generation Income Properties has a beta of -0.15, indicating that its stock price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NETSTREIT has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.1% of Generation Income Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of Generation Income Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of NETSTREIT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Generation Income Properties and NETSTREIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Generation Income Properties -81.51% -53.85% -6.41% NETSTREIT 6.28% 0.67% 0.45%

Dividends

Generation Income Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.9%. NETSTREIT pays an annual dividend of $0.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Generation Income Properties pays out -24.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NETSTREIT pays out 630.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. NETSTREIT has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Generation Income Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

NETSTREIT beats Generation Income Properties on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Generation Income Properties

Generation Income Properties, Inc., located in Tampa, Florida, is an internally managed real estate investment trust formed to acquire and own, directly and jointly, real estate investments focused on retail, office, and industrial net lease properties in densely populated submarkets.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets. Led by a management team of seasoned commercial real estate executives, NETSTREIT's strategy is to create the highest quality net lease retail portfolio in the country with the goal of generating consistent cash flows and dividends for its investors.

