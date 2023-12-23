Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) CFO Alex R. Thurman Sells 583 Shares of Stock

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 583 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $49,636.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,703,303.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of GKOS opened at $82.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.66. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Glaukos Co. has a twelve month low of $40.45 and a twelve month high of $86.53. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $78.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.25 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 42.61% and a negative return on equity of 20.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Glaukos Co. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GKOS. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 4.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 3.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,878 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Glaukos by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Glaukos from $89.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Glaukos in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Glaukos from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.55.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

