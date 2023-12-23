Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.55.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Glaukos from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Glaukos from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday.

In other Glaukos news, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total transaction of $101,346.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,454,835. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total transaction of $101,346.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,825 shares in the company, valued at $4,454,835. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 79,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $6,789,873.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,757,700.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 227,787 shares of company stock valued at $18,390,219. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos during the second quarter valued at about $170,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 31,511 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 9,046 shares during the last quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 2nd quarter worth about $22,075,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 2nd quarter worth about $489,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 346,721 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,690,000 after acquiring an additional 44,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GKOS opened at $82.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Glaukos has a 1-year low of $40.45 and a 1-year high of $86.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.77 and a 200-day moving average of $70.66. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.06. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 42.61% and a negative return on equity of 20.82%. The company had revenue of $78.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Glaukos will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

