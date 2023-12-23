Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Trading 6.2% Higher

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) traded up 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $85.52 and last traded at $84.54. 497,514 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 492,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.60.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. StockNews.com cut Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Glaukos from $89.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Glaukos currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 42.61% and a negative return on equity of 20.82%. The business had revenue of $78.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Glaukos Co. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $2,120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 120,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,176,084.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $2,120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 120,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,176,084.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $3,239,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,943,424.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 227,787 shares of company stock valued at $18,390,219. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,683,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 730,270 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,953,000 after purchasing an additional 161,775 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Glaukos by 31.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,837 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 6,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Glaukos in the third quarter valued at $577,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

