Global Helium (OTCMKTS:HECOF) Shares Up 41.8%

Shares of Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF – Get Free Report) shot up 41.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 154,478 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 470% from the average session volume of 27,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

Global Helium Stock Down 30.5 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average is $0.14.

Global Helium Company Profile

Global Helium Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces helium resources in Canada and United States. The company's flagship project comprises 35 helium exploration permits located in the helium fairway in southern Saskatchewan. It also focuses on the acquisition of helium properties in Alberta and Montana.

Featured Articles

