Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPACU) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $10.99

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPACU – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.99 and traded as low as $10.85. Global Partner Acquisition Corp II shares last traded at $10.85, with a volume of 300 shares traded.

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.87.

Institutional Trading of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPACU. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II by 3.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 5,569 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 22,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 7,482 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 11,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II by 487.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 22,902 shares during the last quarter.

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II Company Profile

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

