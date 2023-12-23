Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Shares Sold by Arcus Capital Partners LLC

Arcus Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 403,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,930 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs BDC makes up about 1.8% of Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $5,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GSBD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 139.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 676,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,266,000 after buying an additional 393,739 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 203.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 26,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 63.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 36,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 14,311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC Price Performance

NYSE:GSBD opened at $15.33 on Friday. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $16.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.37.

Goldman Sachs BDC Dividend Announcement

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 33.23%. The company had revenue of $120.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.62 million. Equities analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.75%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GSBD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

