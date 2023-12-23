Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:GSEE) Shares Up 1.9%

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:GSEE – Get Free Report) shot up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $41.84 and last traded at $41.80. 159,709 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $41.03.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of $29.03 million, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $896,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter.

About Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GSEE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging-market equities, selected and weighted by market capitalization. GSEE was launched on May 12, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

