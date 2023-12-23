Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Gran Tierra Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GTE opened at $5.77 on Tuesday. Gran Tierra Energy has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $380.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.08 million, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.64.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $179.92 million during the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 2.99%.

Insider Transactions at Gran Tierra Energy

Institutional Trading of Gran Tierra Energy

In other Gran Tierra Energy news, Director Ronald Royal sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $35,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,986.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 264.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 22,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 33.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

