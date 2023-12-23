Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GWRE. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $101.20.

Guidewire Software stock opened at $108.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of -127.65 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.57. Guidewire Software has a twelve month low of $59.28 and a twelve month high of $108.82.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 1,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total value of $143,126.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,824,678.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider James Winston King sold 1,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total transaction of $143,126.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,824,678.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 6,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $631,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,196,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,827,180 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,045,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $724,092,000 after purchasing an additional 38,954 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 6,238,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,499,000 after purchasing an additional 36,895 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,145,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,080,000 after purchasing an additional 882,514 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,933,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,176,000 after purchasing an additional 356,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Route One Investment Company L.P. increased its position in Guidewire Software by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 2,865,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,013,000 after acquiring an additional 69,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

