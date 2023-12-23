Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Shares Purchased by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HAE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Haemonetics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Haemonetics by 65.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Haemonetics by 3,963.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in Haemonetics by 262.7% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 584 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

HAE opened at $88.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Haemonetics Co. has a 52-week low of $72.26 and a 52-week high of $95.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.52. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.34.

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The company had revenue of $318.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.18 million. On average, analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Haemonetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.40.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

