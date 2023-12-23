Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HAL. Raymond James raised their price target on Halliburton from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.00.

Halliburton Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $36.58 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.14. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $27.84 and a 52-week high of $43.85. The stock has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.02.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 31.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $214,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,571,781.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halliburton

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Halliburton by 443.8% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1,134.6% in the third quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 1,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 1,675.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

