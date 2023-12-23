Harmony Energy Income Trust (LON:HEIT) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Harmony Energy Income Trust (LON:HEIT – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 78 ($0.99) and last traded at GBX 79.30 ($1.00). Approximately 371,872 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 242,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 80.70 ($1.02).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.64) target price on shares of Harmony Energy Income Trust in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 76.95 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 87.77.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th.

In other Harmony Energy Income Trust news, insider Hugh McNeal bought 2,700 shares of Harmony Energy Income Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 74 ($0.94) per share, for a total transaction of £1,998 ($2,526.87). 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Harmony Energy Income Trust Plc, an investment company, focuses on investing in energy storage and renewable energy generation projects in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

