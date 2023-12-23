Hartford Investment Management Co. Acquires 99 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,867 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $3,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 23.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 66.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 99.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $103,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $994.84, for a total transaction of $2,984,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,581,424. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert J. Small sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $988.76, for a total transaction of $19,775,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 187,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,758,341.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $994.84, for a total value of $2,984,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,581,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,167 shares of company stock valued at $109,871,524 in the last quarter. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,001.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $975.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,044.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $997.71.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of TDG opened at $1,001.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $931.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $888.65. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $615.57 and a 52-week high of $1,015.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.40 billion, a PE ratio of 45.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.41.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.10 by $0.93. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.74 EPS. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $35.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This is an increase from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

