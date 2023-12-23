Hartford Investment Management Co. Cuts Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,830 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADSK. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Autodesk by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,067,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $222,232,000 after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 19,776 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 7,451 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,349,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Autodesk by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,086,689 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,700,717,000 after purchasing an additional 989,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $242.76 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.61 and a 1 year high of $244.03. The firm has a market cap of $51.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.12, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.13.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,148 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total transaction of $450,457.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,548,395.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $1,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,488 shares in the company, valued at $13,107,264. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,148 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total value of $450,457.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,548,395.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,139 shares of company stock valued at $5,817,157. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, November 17th. HSBC assumed coverage on Autodesk in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Autodesk from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.45.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

