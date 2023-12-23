Hartford Investment Management Co. Cuts Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,910 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 150,224.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 339,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $726,690,000 after acquiring an additional 339,508 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $450,560,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 82,050.6% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 257,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 257,639 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,948,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,604,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,865.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,010.00 to $2,070.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,330.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,280.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,188.19.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $2,304.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,105.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,013.07. The firm has a market cap of $63.23 billion, a PE ratio of 54.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.33. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,344.05 and a 12-month high of $2,348.42.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.46 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $2,404,392.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $51,358,964.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $2,404,392.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $51,358,964.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total transaction of $2,067,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,526,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,677 shares of company stock worth $9,405,538 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Articles

