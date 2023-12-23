Hartford Investment Management Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,620 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in MSCI by 490.6% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in MSCI by 0.6% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. GHE LLC increased its holdings in MSCI by 2.9% in the second quarter. GHE LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in MSCI by 6.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of MSCI by 69.9% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI stock opened at $562.28 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $451.55 and a 12 month high of $572.50. The firm has a market cap of $44.47 billion, a PE ratio of 46.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $512.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $512.60.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $625.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.67 million. MSCI had a net margin of 39.76% and a negative return on equity of 97.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.00%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MSCI. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $650.00 to $554.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $554.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of MSCI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $526.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of MSCI from $610.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.14.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

