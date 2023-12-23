Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,524 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 941 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $4,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,032,000. Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 118,974 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,902,000 after purchasing an additional 44,966 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Thematics Asset Management raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 99,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark Adams sold 400 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $96,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,485.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.32, for a total transaction of $2,027,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 109,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,513,267.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 400 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $96,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,485.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,727 shares of company stock worth $5,524,594. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $275.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.88 and a 52 week high of $279.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.04 billion, a PE ratio of 78.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $259.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.86.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.50.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

