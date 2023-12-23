Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,270,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 26,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Key Bridge Compliance LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth about $734,000. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 4,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Phillips 66
In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total value of $133,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,385.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,457,333.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Phillips 66 Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of PSX opened at $134.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $58.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.35. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $89.74 and a fifty-two week high of $136.69.
Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 23.32%. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.
Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 25.33%.
Phillips 66 Profile
Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.
