Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $2.88 Million Stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,824 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Hess were worth $2,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HES. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter worth $446,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter worth $410,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,310,590,000 after purchasing an additional 667,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Hess Stock Performance

NYSE:HES opened at $146.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.99 and a 200 day moving average of $146.64. The company has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 1.45. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $113.82 and a 1-year high of $167.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Hess Announces Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 14.94%. Hess’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Hess’s payout ratio is 33.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (down from $197.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hess in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Hess in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Hess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $171.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.18.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

