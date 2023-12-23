Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $2.92 Million Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Public Storage by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 90 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

PSA opened at $297.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.85. The company has a market capitalization of $52.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.52. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $233.18 and a 1 year high of $316.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 45.46% and a return on equity of 34.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.99%.

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total value of $98,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,259,985.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total value of $98,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,259,985.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total value of $1,296,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,822,774.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,665 shares of company stock worth $15,268,673 in the last ninety days. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on PSA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.14.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

