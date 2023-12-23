Hartford Investment Management Co. Lowers Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,340 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 883 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $4,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 159,467 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $32,640,000 after purchasing an additional 26,623 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 22,849 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,091,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,272,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 74,244 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $15,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Susquehanna cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Cowen raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.48.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $228.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $198.69 and its 200 day moving average is $201.67. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $150.90 and a twelve month high of $238.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 21.43%. Research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $1,897,773.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,470,652.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $1,897,773.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,470,652.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $903,312.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at $309,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,141 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,266. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.