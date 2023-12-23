Hartford Investment Management Co. Purchases New Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 29,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Airbnb by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,709,000 after purchasing an additional 63,601 shares during the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Airbnb by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Airbnb by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,125,000. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $140.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.22. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.91 and a 1-year high of $154.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 56.87% and a return on equity of 42.50%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

ABNB has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.52.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.22, for a total transaction of $5,328,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,044,797 shares in the company, valued at $139,187,856.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.22, for a total transaction of $5,328,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,044,797 shares in the company, valued at $139,187,856.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $946,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 195,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,135,139.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 897,396 shares of company stock worth $122,877,032. 30.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

