Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 145.4% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12,620.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $5,404,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 980,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,275,076.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 206,851 shares of company stock valued at $10,825,858 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $56.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.90%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on JCI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.58.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

