Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 1,292 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,389,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,310,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604,158 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $534,892,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,809,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,341,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Valero Energy by 457.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,359,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,640 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on VLO. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.64.

Valero Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

Valero Energy stock opened at $132.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.71. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $104.18 and a 12 month high of $152.20. The company has a market capitalization of $45.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.51.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.