Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 332 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $3,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.7% in the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 376,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $511,910,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,940,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,026,000 after purchasing an additional 262,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 60.2% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AJG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $277.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $237.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.00.

In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.59, for a total value of $3,398,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,325,627.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 11,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.22, for a total value of $2,917,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,157,621.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.59, for a total transaction of $3,398,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,325,627.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,038 shares of company stock worth $11,433,022. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

AJG stock opened at $222.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $174.45 and a twelve month high of $254.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 42.15%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

