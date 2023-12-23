Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 3,799 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 83,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,799 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth $355,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 44,465 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth $18,121,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 199,727 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,676,000 after acquiring an additional 94,040 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $61.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.67 and a 200 day moving average of $61.82. The company has a market capitalization of $68.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on PayPal from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on PayPal from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on PayPal in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

