Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 5,176 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,176 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OXY. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 3,200,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.55 per share, with a total value of $181,005,183.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 238,533,189 shares in the company, valued at $13,489,051,837.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 11,447,143 shares of company stock valued at $677,246,135 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of OXY opened at $60.81 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $55.12 and a 52 week high of $67.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.83 and a 200-day moving average of $61.49.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 18.26%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on OXY shares. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Wolfe Research lowered Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.18.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

