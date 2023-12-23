Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 570 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $4,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in CME Group by 99,192.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 549,411,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,800,378,000 after purchasing an additional 548,857,745 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CME Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,434,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,062,796,000 after purchasing an additional 409,290 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CME Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,950,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,955,461,000 after purchasing an additional 555,878 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in CME Group by 11.6% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,174,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,699,995,000 after purchasing an additional 951,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,259,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,342,679,000 after purchasing an additional 173,800 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CME Group news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $1,203,017.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,512,739.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $1,203,017.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,512,739.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $225,673.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,382.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,489 shares of company stock worth $4,697,527. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CME. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on CME Group from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on CME Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on CME Group from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.00.

CME Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CME opened at $214.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.54 and a twelve month high of $223.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 57.03%. Sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.51%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

