Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 699 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,394 shares of the company's stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.'s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rothschild Investment LLC IL raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 3.6% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Herbst Group LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 8.9% during the third quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 776.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 567,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,565,000 after purchasing an additional 502,860 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $119,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,753.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAR shares. HSBC assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Marriott International from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.80.

Marriott International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $222.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $202.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.99. The company has a market cap of $65.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.58 and a fifty-two week high of $224.22.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.01. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 5,862.15% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.03%.

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

