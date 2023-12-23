Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Acquired by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 268.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,620 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $6,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HAS. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Hasbro by 325.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,903,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,465,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575,265 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,054,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,945,000 after acquiring an additional 166,294 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 595.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,843,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290,766 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 232.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,634,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 5.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,964,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,817,000 after acquiring an additional 156,888 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HAS. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Hasbro from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $71.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.69.

Hasbro Stock Performance

NASDAQ HAS traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 842,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,077. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.04. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.66 and a 52 week high of $73.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of -12.72, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.75.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 10.33% and a positive return on equity of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Hasbro’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently -69.83%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

