HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) CFO Navam Welihinda Sells 33,045 Shares of Stock

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) CFO Navam Welihinda sold 33,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $753,426.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,737 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,603.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Navam Welihinda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 5th, Navam Welihinda sold 5,000 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Navam Welihinda sold 2,500 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $52,900.00.

On Wednesday, October 18th, Navam Welihinda sold 11,951 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $253,719.73.

HashiCorp Stock Performance

Shares of HCP stock opened at $23.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -21.69 and a beta of 1.26. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.91 and a 52-week high of $37.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HashiCorp ( NASDAQ:HCP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 17.20% and a negative net margin of 37.01%. The company had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on HashiCorp from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HashiCorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HashiCorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in HashiCorp by 167.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HashiCorp in the first quarter worth about $33,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in HashiCorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in HashiCorp by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in HashiCorp by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

About HashiCorp

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

