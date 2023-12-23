HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) Shares Bought by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 440,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,474 shares during the quarter. HashiCorp comprises 1.7% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.23% of HashiCorp worth $10,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCP. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 37.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 992,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,978,000 after buying an additional 269,900 shares in the last quarter. KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of HashiCorp in the second quarter valued at $11,781,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HashiCorp in the second quarter valued at $13,336,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 2.2% in the second quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 70,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of HashiCorp in the second quarter valued at $3,044,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

Get HashiCorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HCP. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on HashiCorp from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on HashiCorp from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.36.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David Mcjannet sold 107,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $2,451,641.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,545,899.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 1,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total value of $38,939.67. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 37,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,970.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Mcjannet sold 107,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $2,451,641.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,545,899.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 708,730 shares of company stock valued at $16,439,549. Insiders own 26.13% of the company’s stock.

HashiCorp Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of HashiCorp stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $23.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,991,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,991,132. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.91 and a 52-week high of $37.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.69 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.89.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 17.20% and a negative net margin of 37.01%. The business had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HashiCorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HashiCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HashiCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.