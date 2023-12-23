H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Given New $59.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.
H&E Equipment Services Price Performance
H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $400.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.61 million. On average, equities analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.
H&E Equipment Services Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.86%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 241,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,411,000 after purchasing an additional 14,921 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 468,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,252,000 after purchasing an additional 76,886 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 232.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 19,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.15% of the company’s stock.
H&E Equipment Services Company Profile
H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.
