Head-To-Head Comparison: Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) versus MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV)

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) and MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Onconova Therapeutics and MediciNova’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onconova Therapeutics -8,930.97% -95.43% -61.19% MediciNova N/A -14.21% -13.49%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.9% of Onconova Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.0% of MediciNova shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Onconova Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of MediciNova shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onconova Therapeutics $230,000.00 66.14 -$18.96 million ($0.97) -0.75 MediciNova $4.04 million 17.73 -$14.06 million ($0.19) -7.68

This table compares Onconova Therapeutics and MediciNova’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

MediciNova has higher revenue and earnings than Onconova Therapeutics. MediciNova is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Onconova Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Onconova Therapeutics and MediciNova, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Onconova Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 MediciNova 0 0 0 0 N/A

Onconova Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,418.50%. Given Onconova Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Onconova Therapeutics is more favorable than MediciNova.

Volatility and Risk

Onconova Therapeutics has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MediciNova has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MediciNova beats Onconova Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer in the United States. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib, a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa study for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer. The company also conducting a Phase II investigator-initiated study with rigosertib monotherapy in patients with advanced/metastatic squamous cell carcinoma associated with recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa. It has a license and collaboration agreement with HanX Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. for the development, registration, and commercialization of narazaciclib in China. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

About MediciNova

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction. The company's product pipeline also includes MN-221 (bedoradrine), a selective beta-2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma; MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic and other diseases, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent for treating solid tumor cancers. It has collaboration agreements with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; Kyorin Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; Angiogene Pharmaceuticals Ltd.; and Meiji Seika Kaisha Ltd. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

