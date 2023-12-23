Head-To-Head Contrast: 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) and Gorilla Technology Group (NASDAQ:GRRR)

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) and Gorilla Technology Group (NASDAQ:GRRR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 2U and Gorilla Technology Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 2U $963.08 million 0.11 -$322.15 million ($3.57) -0.35 Gorilla Technology Group $22.41 million 1.66 -$87.54 million N/A N/A

Gorilla Technology Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 2U.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 2U 0 7 3 0 2.30 Gorilla Technology Group 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations for 2U and Gorilla Technology Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

2U presently has a consensus target price of $4.42, indicating a potential upside of 253.78%. Gorilla Technology Group has a consensus target price of $5.90, indicating a potential upside of 995.64%. Given Gorilla Technology Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gorilla Technology Group is more favorable than 2U.

Risk and Volatility

2U has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Gorilla Technology Group has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares 2U and Gorilla Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 2U -30.98% -18.29% -4.18% Gorilla Technology Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.6% of 2U shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Gorilla Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of 2U shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.5% of Gorilla Technology Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Gorilla Technology Group beats 2U on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 2U

2U, Inc. operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs. This segment targets students seeking an undergraduate or graduate degree. The Alternative Credential segment offers online open courses, executive education programs, technical, skills-based boot camps, and micro-credential programs through nonprofit colleges and universities. This segment targets students seeking to reskill or upskill for career or personal development through shorter duration and lower-priced offerings. It also provides a platform that provides technology and technology-enabled services. The company was formerly known as 2Tor Inc. and changed its name to 2U, Inc. in October 2012. 2U, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Lanham, Maryland.

About Gorilla Technology Group

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. provides video intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT) security, and edge content management hardware, software, and services in the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through three segments: Video IoT, Security Convergence, and Other segments. It offers intelligent video analytics AI models for various verticals, such as behavioral analytics, people/face recognition, vehicle analysis, object recognition, and business intelligence that can scan video for patterns and distinguish specific items using AI algorithms and metadata. The company also provides information technology (IT) and operational technology (OT) security convergence AI algorithms for system administrators and security engineers to detect suspicious behaviors in real time; network anomaly detection AI models; and endpoint malware and suspicious behavior detection AI models. In addition, it offers intelligent video analytics (IVA) appliances to analyze and turn unstructured video and picture data into structured data; IVAR appliance that provides insight into business and operations in a statistic dashboard; smart attendance to track employee health and safety, work hours, clock-ins/outs, and absenteeism, as well as to protect company assets and intellectual properties; event and video management system appliances to store event/object attributes in temporal-spatial big data database from Gorilla; and operation technology security appliance to monitor and control physical devices, processes, and infrastructure, as well as to protect industrial systems and networks from various threats. Further, the company provides smart retail SaaS for shopper demographics, visualized shopper behavior, and advanced data analytics, smart city and transportation SaaS for traffic management, public safety, and planning data; and endpoint security SaaS that protects endpoints against security threats. Gorilla Technology Group Inc. is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

