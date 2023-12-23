Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Shares Acquired by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Heartland Express by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Heartland Express by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Heartland Express by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Heartland Express by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Heartland Express by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Heartland Express

In other news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust purchased 20,062 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.21 per share, with a total value of $265,019.02. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 256,013 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,381,931.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Gerdin purchased 95,602 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,250,474.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,794 shares in the company, valued at $5,595,545.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 297,780 shares of company stock valued at $4,030,327 in the last quarter. 39.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Heartland Express Stock Performance

NASDAQ HTLD opened at $14.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.82. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.44 and a 12-month high of $18.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.72 and a beta of 0.68.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.21). Heartland Express had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $295.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Heartland Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Heartland Express in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Heartland Express from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Heartland Express from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Heartland Express from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Heartland Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.75.

Heartland Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

