Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $152.30

Helios Underwriting plc (LON:HUW – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 152.30 ($1.93) and traded as high as GBX 155 ($1.96). Helios Underwriting shares last traded at GBX 152.50 ($1.93), with a volume of 214,283 shares traded.

Helios Underwriting Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 152.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 146.73. The stock has a market cap of £115.52 million, a P/E ratio of 3,050.00 and a beta of 0.05.

Helios Underwriting Company Profile

Helios Underwriting plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a limited liability investment for its shareholders in the Lloyd's insurance market in the United Kingdom. It operates through Syndicate Participation and Investment Management segments. The company participates in the Lloyd's insurance market through a portfolio of Lloyd's syndicates.

