Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.57

Shares of Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.57 and traded as high as $11.69. Héroux-Devtek shares last traded at $11.69, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

Héroux-Devtek Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.27.

Héroux-Devtek Company Profile

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, finishing, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company serves commercial and defence sectors of the aerospace market.

Further Reading

