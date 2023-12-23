Hess (NYSE:HES) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hess (NYSE:HES – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Hess in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Argus raised shares of Hess from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $171.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $172.18.

Hess Stock Performance

Hess stock opened at $146.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Hess has a 12-month low of $113.82 and a 12-month high of $167.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.64.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Hess had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hess will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.72%.

Institutional Trading of Hess

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HES. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

