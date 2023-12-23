HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Shares Sold by Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lowered its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,969 shares during the period. HF Sinclair accounts for 4.1% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. owned 0.06% of HF Sinclair worth $5,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in HF Sinclair by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 1,307.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

NYSE:DINO traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.87. 1,137,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,260,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.05. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1 year low of $37.12 and a 1 year high of $62.20. The company has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.32.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 21.92%. Sell-side analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.57%.

Insider Transactions at HF Sinclair

In other news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.79 per share, for a total transaction of $273,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 127,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,991,916.27. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Franklin Myers bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.79 per share, with a total value of $273,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 127,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,991,916.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Lee sold 2,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $138,228.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,919 shares in the company, valued at $3,447,563.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,108 shares of company stock worth $1,424,221 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DINO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.09.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

