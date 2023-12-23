Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Acquired by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,569 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 47.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.90.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of HON opened at $205.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $135.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $191.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.17. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $217.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.53%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

