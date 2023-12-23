HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $107.60

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.60 and traded as high as $120.52. HOYA shares last traded at $120.52, with a volume of 24,271 shares.
HOYA Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $42.35 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.20.
HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. HOYA had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that HOYA Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.
About HOYA
HOYA Corporation, a med-tech company, provides high-tech and medical products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Care, Telecommunication, and Other. The company offers life care products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; medical endoscopes; intraocular lenses; laparoscopic surgical instruments; automatic endoscope cleaning equipment; and other medical related products, such as prosthetic ceramic fillers and metallic implants for orthopedics.
