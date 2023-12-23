HSBC Lowers Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) to Hold

HSBC downgraded shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BCH. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Banco de Chile in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a hold rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banco de Chile in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE BCH opened at $22.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.41. Banco de Chile has a 12-month low of $17.96 and a 12-month high of $23.80.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $647.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.07 million. Banco de Chile had a net margin of 30.53% and a return on equity of 24.67%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Banco de Chile will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco de Chile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Banco de Chile by 252.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 685,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,384,000 after acquiring an additional 491,004 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Banco de Chile in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,970,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco de Chile in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Banco de Chile in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,328,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Banco de Chile by 80.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 256,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after acquiring an additional 114,359 shares in the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Banco de Chile

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Money Market segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.

