HT Partners LLC Has $40.06 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

HT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 832,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,930 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up about 12.0% of HT Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. HT Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $40,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 127,360.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,012,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,724,000 after purchasing an additional 40,980,634 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 35.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 34,831,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,560,000 after purchasing an additional 9,058,263 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $237,347,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 337.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,817,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 28.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,006,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463,380 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

VTEB stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.90. 3,094,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,001,267. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.36. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.14 and a 12 month high of $51.11.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a $0.1283 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

