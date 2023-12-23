HT Partners LLC Purchases 10,645 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

HT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,645 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for 3.1% of HT Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. HT Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $10,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 29.5% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 32,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BIV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,365,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,112. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.29 and a 200-day moving average of $73.76.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a $0.2249 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

