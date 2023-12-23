Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Purchased by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Humana in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 50.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 81.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 84.1% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HUM. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $597.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Argus raised shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Humana from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Humana from $637.00 to $624.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.61.

Shares of NYSE HUM traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $453.20. 1,054,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,747. The company has a market cap of $55.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.55. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $423.29 and a 1 year high of $541.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $496.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $480.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $26.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.57 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.68%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

