Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Bought by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,403 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,649 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HBAN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,049,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 359.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,947,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,213,000 after buying an additional 14,823,508 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 343.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,558,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,476,000 after buying an additional 5,854,979 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 2,536.9% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,936,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,483,000 after buying an additional 5,710,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,928,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HBAN shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 2,750 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $30,167.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,502,621.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HBAN opened at $12.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.14. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $15.62.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 22.55%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.06%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

