Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.82

Shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.82 and traded as high as $16.85. Husqvarna AB (publ) shares last traded at $16.85, with a volume of 6,017 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Handelsbanken upgraded shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Husqvarna AB (publ) Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.22.

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $972.50 million during the quarter.

About Husqvarna AB (publ)

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power products, watering products, and lawn care power equipment. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna Forest & Garden, Gardena, and Husqvarna Construction. The Husqvarna Forest & Garden division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

